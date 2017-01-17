Flint's Audrey Dismond Shows Women 'You Are Worthy'

Growing up in the American south during the 1960s and 1970s, photographer Jerry Taliaferro rarely saw black women "portrayed as objects of desire," despite knowing - and being personally affected by - beautiful African-American women. From his best friend's lovely sister to the grade school teacher he believed "was the most beautiful woman ever," the beauty the soon-to-be adult Taliaferro saw in his community was not reflected on television and movie screens, magazine pages, or billboards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pridesource.com.