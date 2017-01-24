Flint water falls below federal lead ...

Flint water falls below federal lead limits, but residents still asked to use filtered water

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: The Washington Post

Take a look at the key moments that led up to Flint, a city of 90,000, getting stuck with contaminated water. Months of testing have found that the water in Flint, Mich., no longer contains lead levels that exceed federal limits, officials announced Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Well Well 20,775
Train Jan 10 Sandy 1
Why did the shell station close ? Dec 30 natureboy 5
Review: Flagpoles Etc Dec '16 tommy21183 1
Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers? Dec '16 natureboy 1
Michigan (May '16) Dec '16 bobtherebel 2
Blumenschein reunion Nov '16 Jill 2
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,647 • Total comments across all topics: 278,214,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC