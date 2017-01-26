Flint to seek outside counsel for for...

Flint to seek outside counsel for former employees involved in water crisis probe

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver in a statement released Thursday, Jan. 26, said the city will seek private attorneys outside the city to represent former city employees and officials embroiled in the Flint water crisis. "I share the concerns of Flint residents who continue to speak out regarding the City of Flint being responsible for the legal fees of former employees accused of actions that may have led to the water crisis," Weaver said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed melvin perez 20,782
Train Jan 10 Sandy 1
Why did the shell station close ? Dec 30 natureboy 5
Review: Flagpoles Etc Dec '16 tommy21183 1
Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers? Dec '16 natureboy 1
Michigan (May '16) Dec '16 bobtherebel 2
Blumenschein reunion Nov '16 Jill 2
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. China
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,053 • Total comments across all topics: 278,297,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC