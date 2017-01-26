Flint to seek outside counsel for former employees involved in water crisis probe
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver in a statement released Thursday, Jan. 26, said the city will seek private attorneys outside the city to represent former city employees and officials embroiled in the Flint water crisis. "I share the concerns of Flint residents who continue to speak out regarding the City of Flint being responsible for the legal fees of former employees accused of actions that may have led to the water crisis," Weaver said.
