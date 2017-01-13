Flint residents deserve unfiltered truth

Once broken, trust can be almost impossible to repair. This maxim is more than evident in Flint, where residents were repeatedly given false assurances that their water was safe for 18 months following the disastrous switch in April 2014 to the Flint River as the city's water source.

