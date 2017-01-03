Flint parts ways with city attorney S...

Flint parts ways with city attorney Stacy Erwin Oakes

17 hrs ago

The City of Flint has "parted ways" with City Attorney Stacy Erwin Oakes, according to a statement issued by Mayor Karen Weaver's office. The Tuesday, Jan. 3, statement issued by city spokeswoman Kristin Moore said Oakes was no longer employed as the city attorney.

