Flint parts ways with city attorney Stacy Erwin Oakes
The City of Flint has "parted ways" with City Attorney Stacy Erwin Oakes, according to a statement issued by Mayor Karen Weaver's office. The Tuesday, Jan. 3, statement issued by city spokeswoman Kristin Moore said Oakes was no longer employed as the city attorney.
