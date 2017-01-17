Flint officials' properties identifie...

Flint officials' properties identified in delinquent property tax list

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: MLive.com

Properties owned by three of Flint's elected leaders have been identified by county officials after a failure to timely pay taxes owed on the structures. Flint Mayor Karen Weaver, Flint City Council President Kerry Nelson and Councilman Wantwaz Davis appeared on the county's delinquent tax list published in The Flint Journal after failing to pay property taxes dating back to 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Merry Moosmas 20,769
Train Jan 10 Sandy 1
Why did the shell station close ? Dec 30 natureboy 5
Review: Flagpoles Etc Dec '16 tommy21183 1
Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers? Dec '16 natureboy 1
Michigan (May '16) Dec '16 bobtherebel 2
Blumenschein reunion Nov '16 Jill 2
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,666 • Total comments across all topics: 278,092,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC