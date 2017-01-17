Flint officials' properties identified in delinquent property tax list
Properties owned by three of Flint's elected leaders have been identified by county officials after a failure to timely pay taxes owed on the structures. Flint Mayor Karen Weaver, Flint City Council President Kerry Nelson and Councilman Wantwaz Davis appeared on the county's delinquent tax list published in The Flint Journal after failing to pay property taxes dating back to 2014.
