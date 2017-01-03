Flint murder hearing delayed after de...

Flint murder hearing delayed after defendant's brother says he lied to police

Read more: MLive.com

Court proceedings for a Flint man accused of planning and executing his brother's 2011 killing are stalled after a third brother -- a witness in the case -- claims he lied to police. Markee Terrell Bailey, 45, faces a potential life sentence in prison for allegedly shooting his older brother, 50-year-old Vincent Bailey, at a home on Stewart Avenue near Saginaw Street on June 19, 2011.

