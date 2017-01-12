Flint ministry rallies to take 'A Day On, Not a Day Off'
Cries of "stop the violence, increase the peace" rang through the chilly afternoon air as protesters gathered outside Flint's City Hall building on Saturday, Jan. 14. The rally -- titled "A Day On, Not a Day Off" -- was co-sponsored by Flint's Hand of God Ministries and Stop the Violence organizations, and spotlighted a myriad of issues, including the Flint water crisis, youth education, and encouraging community togetherness. "We want to bring awareness that we are one people", said Barbie Biggs, who helped organize the event.
