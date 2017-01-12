Flint ministry rallies to take 'A Day...

Flint ministry rallies to take 'A Day On, Not a Day Off'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MLive.com

Cries of "stop the violence, increase the peace" rang through the chilly afternoon air as protesters gathered outside Flint's City Hall building on Saturday, Jan. 14. The rally -- titled "A Day On, Not a Day Off" -- was co-sponsored by Flint's Hand of God Ministries and Stop the Violence organizations, and spotlighted a myriad of issues, including the Flint water crisis, youth education, and encouraging community togetherness. "We want to bring awareness that we are one people", said Barbie Biggs, who helped organize the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Train Jan 10 Sandy 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
Why did the shell station close ? Dec 30 natureboy 5
Review: Flagpoles Etc Dec 18 tommy21183 1
Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers? Dec '16 natureboy 1
Michigan (May '16) Dec '16 bobtherebel 2
Blumenschein reunion Nov '16 Jill 2
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Mexico
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Climate Change
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,779 • Total comments across all topics: 277,950,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC