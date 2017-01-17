Flint mayor calls to put spotlight on racism, healing

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver, accompanied by members of the Conference of Mayors, speaks on the ongoing Flint water crisis on Thursday, March 10, 2016 at the Flint City Council building. Weaver announced plans as well as introduced a letter the United States Conference of Mayors will be sending to President Obama, members of the US Senate, and the US House of Representatives.

