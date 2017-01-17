Flint mayor calls to put spotlight on racism, healing
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver, accompanied by members of the Conference of Mayors, speaks on the ongoing Flint water crisis on Thursday, March 10, 2016 at the Flint City Council building. Weaver announced plans as well as introduced a letter the United States Conference of Mayors will be sending to President Obama, members of the US Senate, and the US House of Representatives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Train
|Jan 10
|Sandy
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Why did the shell station close ?
|Dec 30
|natureboy
|5
|Review: Flagpoles Etc
|Dec 18
|tommy21183
|1
|Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Dec '16
|natureboy
|1
|Michigan (May '16)
|Dec '16
|bobtherebel
|2
|Blumenschein reunion
|Nov '16
|Jill
|2
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC