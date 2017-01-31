Flint Citizens Sue EPA For Nearly $1 Billion Over Water Crisis
Demonstrators protest over the Flint, Michigan contaminated water crisis outside of the venue where the Democratic U.S. presidential candidates' debate was being held in Flint, Michigan in this March 6, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook Files Nearly 2,000 citizens in Flint, Michigan affected by lead poisoning have sued the U.S. federal government for its failure to handle last year's water crisis.
