Federal judge chastises state for "sl...

Federal judge chastises state for "slow-walking" order in Flint water case

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Michigan Radio

A federal lawsuit over the state's response to the Flint water crisis was back in court Tuesday, for arguments over whether the state has ignored a judge's order to ensure Flint residents have access to safe drinking water. In November, Judge David Lawson issued an injunction ordering the state to do two things: verify that all Flint households have properly-installed water filters; or, in cases where that's not possible, deliver bottled water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr melvin perez 20,781
Train Jan 10 Sandy 1
Why did the shell station close ? Dec 30 natureboy 5
Review: Flagpoles Etc Dec '16 tommy21183 1
Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers? Dec '16 natureboy 1
Michigan (May '16) Dec '16 bobtherebel 2
Blumenschein reunion Nov '16 Jill 2
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,203 • Total comments across all topics: 278,265,086

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC