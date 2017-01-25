Federal judge chastises state for "slow-walking" order in Flint water case

A federal lawsuit over the state's response to the Flint water crisis was back in court Tuesday, for arguments over whether the state has ignored a judge's order to ensure Flint residents have access to safe drinking water. In November, Judge David Lawson issued an injunction ordering the state to do two things: verify that all Flint households have properly-installed water filters; or, in cases where that's not possible, deliver bottled water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.