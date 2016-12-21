Fake News: Abc News continues to "normalize" Donna Brazile as...
Why is Jonathan Karl interviewing Brazile in the first place? And if he's going to do that, how does one sit there and politely rehash the last election with her without poking the obvious elephant in the room? It has been 62 days since CNN severed their ties with Donna Brazile over the fact that she cheated during one of the Democratic presidential primary debates and attempted to cheat during a second one in Flint, Michigan. And yet ABC News is inviting her to sit down for a casual New Years Day chat like any other political analyst.
