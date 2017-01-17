Experts caution Flint residents that 'whole house water filters' have a downside
In Flint, experts are warning that one potential solution to the city's lead-tainted tap water has some serious potential downsides. Whole house filters cleanse water of impurities and chemicals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Well Well
|20,775
|Train
|Jan 10
|Sandy
|1
|Why did the shell station close ?
|Dec 30
|natureboy
|5
|Review: Flagpoles Etc
|Dec '16
|tommy21183
|1
|Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Dec '16
|natureboy
|1
|Michigan (May '16)
|Dec '16
|bobtherebel
|2
|Blumenschein reunion
|Nov '16
|Jill
|2
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC