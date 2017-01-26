Exhibit brings high school students from Lansing, Flint together to depict life without safe water

Stateside's conversation with Jan Tichy, a Chicago-based artist, and Jessyca Mathews, an English teacher at Carman-Ainsworth High in Flint A project facilitated by Chicago-based artist Jan Tichy brought high school English students in Flint together with high school art students in Lansing to depict life in Flint without safe water. The project culminates in an installation at the Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum at Michigan State University and a book filled with student work called Beyond Streaming .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.