EPA target of latest Flint water crisis class-action lawsuit
The lawsuit claims "despite notice of the danger as early as October 2014, the EPA failed to take the mandatory steps to determine that Michigan and Flint authorities were not taking appropriate action to protect the public from toxic water." The suit also contends the EPA failed to ensure Flint was "in compliance with the requirements of the Safe Drinking Water Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Dudley
|20,790
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|17 hr
|Willie
|293
|Davison Mayor Calls Davison Sexting Issue A 'Bl...
|21 hr
|CRD
|1
|Train
|Jan 10
|Sandy
|1
|Why did the shell station close ?
|Dec '16
|natureboy
|5
|Review: Flagpoles Etc
|Dec '16
|tommy21183
|1
|Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Dec '16
|natureboy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC