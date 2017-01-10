Enviro Group Warns Trump's EPA Chief Could Mean More Flint Water Scandals
Scott Pruitt Attorney General of Oklahoma arrives to meet with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid A Washington, D.C.-based environmental group is worried President-elect Donald Trump's choice to lead the Environmental Protection Agency could lead to more public health crises like the Flint water scandal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Train
|Tue
|Sandy
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Why did the shell station close ?
|Dec 30
|natureboy
|5
|Review: Flagpoles Etc
|Dec 18
|tommy21183
|1
|Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Dec '16
|natureboy
|1
|Michigan (May '16)
|Dec '16
|bobtherebel
|2
|Blumenschein reunion
|Nov '16
|Jill
|2
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC