Emphasize public health in medical education
Throughout medical school, students are taught about great physicians and their contributions to medicine and society. Among them are John Snow, famous for his shoe-leather epidemiology; Alfred Sommers, renowned for reducing childhood mortality with his research on vitamin A; and most recently, Mona Hanna-Attisha, whose studies revealed dangerous levels of lead in the Flint, Michigan, water supply.
