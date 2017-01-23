Editorial: Getting the lead out of dr...

Editorial: Getting the lead out of drinking water32 minutes | Editorials

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: NorthJersey.com

High levels of lead in the water supply became a national issue last year in Flint, Michigan, prompting lawsuits, resignations of government officials and an apology from the state's governor. Editorial: Getting the lead out of drinking water High levels of lead in the water supply became a national issue last year in Flint, Michigan, prompting lawsuits, resignations of government officials and an apology from the state's governor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Well Well 20,775
Train Jan 10 Sandy 1
Why did the shell station close ? Dec 30 natureboy 5
Review: Flagpoles Etc Dec '16 tommy21183 1
Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers? Dec '16 natureboy 1
Michigan (May '16) Dec '16 bobtherebel 2
Blumenschein reunion Nov '16 Jill 2
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,846 • Total comments across all topics: 278,182,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC