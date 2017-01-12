Despite Water Crisis, Businesses Cont...

Despite Water Crisis, Businesses Continue To Grow In Flint [VIDEO]

Although the water system in Flint could take three more years to fix, businesses continue to grow and new businesses are on the horizon for Flint - which means more job opportunities. According to Genesee County Chamber of Commerce member, George Wilkinson, businesses that want to come to Flint, do not want to be a part of the problem - they want to be a part of the solution.

Flint Discussions

