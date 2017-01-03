Days shy of 90th birthday, Flint woman wins $105K lottery jackpot

Her persistence paid off -- literally -- last week when just days before her 90th birthday, she won the $105,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot drawing held on Dec. 30. "It was a great early gift, and a great way to start the New Year," said the player, who chose to remain anonymous. "I've played every Tuesday and Friday for as long as I can remember and to finally win is really something."

