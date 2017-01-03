Critics say it's too soon for the gov...

Critics say it's too soon for the government to say Flint tap water is safe to drink

10 hrs ago Read more: Michigan Radio

Critics of the state's handling of the Flint water crisis say they don't want to hear the city's tap water is safe to drink once again. Flint's water became contaminated with lead after the city's water source was switched to the Flint River.

