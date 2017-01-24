Continue reading Flint water crisis activists in Dallas to talk lead poisoning, government failures

The Women's March on Washington energized millions fearful of the direction the country might take under President Donald Trump. This week's Root and Branch Revue activist conference seeks to answer a question posed by march supporters: What do we do next? The events organized by Downwinders at Risk this week include a documentary screening, training classes for activists and a collection of speakers that features two women who helped expose the Flint water crisis .

