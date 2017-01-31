Concerns over Trump Executive Order impact academic community in Flint
Several Mid-Michigan colleges and universities are also responding to President Trump's Executive order which temporarily halts the U.S. Refugee program and suspends all entries from 7 Muslim majority countries while the Department of Homeland Security conducts a review of the vetting process. The executive order issued last Friday has created an air of uncertainty in our academic community right here in Flint.
