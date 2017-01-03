Clio Chamber to roast Chris Hamilton, executive director of Old Newsboys of Flint

Chris Hamilton , executive director of The Old Newsboys of Flint will be roasted on Thursday, Jan. 12 at the Clio Senior Center, 2136 W. Vienna Road. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m., and the roasting begins at 7:30 p.m. Join the Clio Chamber of Commerce as they poke a little fun at the man whose mission mirrors that of the Old Newsboys of Flint : "Let no child be forgotten."

