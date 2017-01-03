Clio Chamber to roast Chris Hamilton,...

Clio Chamber to roast Chris Hamilton, executive director of Old Newsboys of Flint

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Chris Hamilton , executive director of The Old Newsboys of Flint will be roasted on Thursday, Jan. 12 at the Clio Senior Center, 2136 W. Vienna Road. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m., and the roasting begins at 7:30 p.m. Join the Clio Chamber of Commerce as they poke a little fun at the man whose mission mirrors that of the Old Newsboys of Flint : "Let no child be forgotten."

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Tue Now_What- 20,767
Why did the shell station close ? Dec 30 natureboy 5
Review: Flagpoles Etc Dec 18 tommy21183 1
Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers? Dec '16 natureboy 1
Michigan (May '16) Dec '16 bobtherebel 2
Blumenschein reunion Nov '16 Jill 2
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Nov '16 Dan 292
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,380 • Total comments across all topics: 277,622,237

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC