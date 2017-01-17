Chevrolet Corvette debuts in Big Apple

Chevrolet Corvette debuts in Big Apple

Read more: Automotive News

When the Corvette was introduced at the 1953 Motorama, GM rushed to get it into production. It set up a temporary factory in Flint, Mich., and built 300 for the 1953 model year.

