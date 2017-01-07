Cher to star in Lifetime movie about ...

Cher to star in Lifetime movie about the Flint water crisis

After her last major onscreen role in 2010's "Burlesque," the Hollywood icon is coming to Lifetime to address the water crisis in Flint, Michigan. In "Flint," Cher will play a woman affected by the contamination in the city's water.

