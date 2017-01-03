Cher to Star in Lifetime Movie About Flint Water Crisis
The iconic singer-actress has been tapped to star in Flint, a TV movie based on the Flint, Mich., water crisis, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Craig Zadan, Neil Meron and Katie Couric will executive produce, alongside Cher.
