Cher, 70, to star in Lifetime film about Flint, Michigan water crisis

Cher, 70, is slated to headline Flint, an upcoming Lifetime original film detailing with Flint, Michigan's problems with filthy water in the public stream, Deadline reports. The actress - who received an Oscar for her portrayal of Loretta Castorini in 1987's Moonstruck - will portray a resident in the beleaguered city who deals with personal tragedies in the face of the water contamination disaster.

