Cher, 70, to star in Lifetime film about Flint, Michigan water crisis
Cher, 70, is slated to headline Flint, an upcoming Lifetime original film detailing with Flint, Michigan's problems with filthy water in the public stream, Deadline reports. The actress - who received an Oscar for her portrayal of Loretta Castorini in 1987's Moonstruck - will portray a resident in the beleaguered city who deals with personal tragedies in the face of the water contamination disaster.
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Why did the shell station close ?
|Dec 30
|natureboy
|5
|Review: Flagpoles Etc
|Dec 18
|tommy21183
|1
|Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Dec '16
|natureboy
|1
|Michigan (May '16)
|Dec '16
|bobtherebel
|2
|Blumenschein reunion
|Nov '16
|Jill
|2
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Nov '16
|Dan
|292
