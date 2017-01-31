California offers free testing for lead in drinking water at public schools
After recent headlines about a contaminated water in Flint, Mich., State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson on Monday announced that public schools can receive free testing for lead in drinking water under a new state program. The State Water Resources Control Board, with the California Department of Education, recently required all community water systems to test school drinking water upon request by school officials.
