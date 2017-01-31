Brothers await charges in double homicide outside Walmart store

A pair of brothers arrested in Grand Rapids this weekend remain in Shiawassee County Jail awaiting charges in connection with a shooting outside a Walmart store that left two Flint men dead. The suspects identified as a 23-year-old man and 31-year-old man, both of Grand Rapids, were taken into custody Saturday night and Sunday morning by Michigan State Police with assistance from Grand Rapids police.

