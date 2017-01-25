Big Sean raises $100,000 for Flint children
Detroiter Big Sean appeared on "The Daily Show" Tuesday night, telling host Trevor Noah that his foundation has raised about $100,000 for children in Flint and that the water crisis is "not even close to being over."
