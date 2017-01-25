Big Sean raises $100,000 for Flint children The Detroit rapper appeared on 'The Daily Show,' saying the Flint water crisis is not 'close to being over' Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2jqAMMm Detroiter Big Sean appeared on "The Daily Show" Tuesday night, telling host Trevor Noah that his foundation has raised about $100,000 for children in Flint and that the water crisis is "not even close to being over." Detroiter Big Sean appeared on "The Daily Show" Tuesday night, telling host Trevor Noah that his foundation has raised about $100,000 for children in Flint and that the water crisis is "not even close to being over."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit News.