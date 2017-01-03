Babysitter charged in death of 4-month-old

Investigators said on Thursday, Dec. 29 the four-month-old's parents left their son in the care of McKinney on Wyoming Avenue in the city of Flint while they went out with others that night. When they returned approximately two hours later they found the boy unresponsive and his face covered by McKinney's upper leg, who was sleeping on the floor.

