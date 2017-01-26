Auto industry jobs up 31 percent sinc...

Auto industry jobs up 31 percent since 2010, says report on Metro Detroit economy

Read more: MLive.com

In a report released Wednesday on the state of Metro Detroit's economy, employment figures show that jobs in the automotive industry have dramatically increased over the last seven years. Employment in Southeast Michigan motor vehicle manufacturing rose from 87,655 jobs in 2010 to 117,645 in 2014, before dropping slightly to 114,591 in 2016, according to the report.

Flint, MI

