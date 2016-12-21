What You Should Know About Environmental Racism

Amidst the glow of the holiday season, most Americans find themselves engulfed by the familiarity of joyful tradition and routine, whether it's flying home to see family, or preparing a large feast for ugly-sweater-clad friends. But, in Flint, Michigan , a predominantly black, predominantly poor city where residents are living with lead-poisoned water, many families are struggling with the tragic reality of newly formed customs such as traveling to water distribution sites just to get clean water, and taking quick showers and praying that the resulting "white blotches" on your skin aren't an indication of kidney failure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Teen Vogue.