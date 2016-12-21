Two of the year's biggest stories wer...

Two of the year's biggest stories were about vulnerable people demanding safe drinking water.

There was widespread outrage as the national media woke up to the plight of Flint, Michigan, a largely black community whose water supply remains tainted by lead that leached in from old pipes. About 1,000 miles away, efforts by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe to protect its sole source of drinking water garnered national attention and a halt to construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline - at least for now .

