Trump Voters Behaving Badly, EPA Edition
It is not my policy, nor the policy of C&L, to ever punch down and denigrate or "out" an average citizen of the United States who goes about his or her business without bothering anyone. The beginning of this clip is important, too.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crooks and Liars.
Comments
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,744
|Review: Flagpoles Etc
|Dec 18
|tommy21183
|1
|Why did the shell station close ?
|Dec 5
|natureboy
|3
|Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Dec 5
|natureboy
|1
|Michigan (May '16)
|Dec 1
|bobtherebel
|2
|Blumenschein reunion
|Nov 29
|Jill
|2
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Nov 26
|Dan
|292
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC