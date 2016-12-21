Top national, international stories of 2016
January 11: The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus is ending its use of elephant acts 18 months early and will retire all of it touring pachyderms in May. A clerk hands over a Powerball ticket for cash at the Tower City Lottery Stop in Cleveland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|hillbilly jim
|20,746
|Review: Flagpoles Etc
|Dec 18
|tommy21183
|1
|Why did the shell station close ?
|Dec 5
|natureboy
|3
|Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Dec 5
|natureboy
|1
|Michigan (May '16)
|Dec 1
|bobtherebel
|2
|Blumenschein reunion
|Nov 29
|Jill
|2
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Nov '16
|Dan
|292
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC