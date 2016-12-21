State board considering $550,000 for improving Flint grocery stores

The Michigan Strategic Fund Board could boost an effort to improve grocery shopping on Flint's North End by approving a $550,000 grant Tuesday, Dec. 20. The state board is expected to consider approving a grant that could raise a total of $1.1 million after it's matched with philanthropic gifts to help revitalize up to four existing grocery stores in the area, state records show. Just last week, members of the Flint Economic Recovery Task Force said that a market analysis funded by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation showed major grocery chains cannot sustain a store based on their business models in and around north Flint, where chain groceries have closed stores in recent years.

