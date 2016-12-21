State board considering $550,000 for ...

State board considering $550,000 for improving Flint grocery stores

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: MLive.com

The Michigan Strategic Fund Board could boost an effort to improve grocery shopping on Flint's North End by approving a $550,000 grant Tuesday, Dec. 20. The state board is expected to consider approving a grant that could raise a total of $1.1 million after it's matched with philanthropic gifts to help revitalize up to four existing grocery stores in the area, state records show. Just last week, members of the Flint Economic Recovery Task Force said that a market analysis funded by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation showed major grocery chains cannot sustain a store based on their business models in and around north Flint, where chain groceries have closed stores in recent years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 min Dudley 20,738
Review: Flagpoles Etc Dec 18 tommy21183 1
Why did the shell station close ? Dec 5 natureboy 3
Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers? Dec 5 natureboy 1
Michigan (May '16) Dec 1 bobtherebel 2
Blumenschein reunion Nov 29 Jill 2
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Nov 26 Dan 292
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,291 • Total comments across all topics: 277,263,711

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC