Ring in 2017 at the Flint Farmer's Market at the Flinttown Countdown
In this Jan. 1, 2016, file photo, revelers celebrate as confetti flies over New York's Times Square after the clock strikes midnight during the New Year's Eve celebration as seen from the Marriott Marquis hotel. New Year's Eve is the party of the year, for those who like to party, but what happens when your dreams are too big for your budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Why did the shell station close ?
|Dec 30
|natureboy
|5
|Review: Flagpoles Etc
|Dec 18
|tommy21183
|1
|Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Dec 5
|natureboy
|1
|Michigan (May '16)
|Dec '16
|bobtherebel
|2
|Blumenschein reunion
|Nov '16
|Jill
|2
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Nov '16
|Dan
|292
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC