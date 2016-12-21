Pistons help distribute toys in Detroit with Toys for Tots
Players helped deliver approximately 5,000 toys and 1,400 bicycles and helmets to needy families in Detroit neighborhoods. Pistons billionaire owner Tom Gores donated funs to help distribute approximately 13,000 toys to kids in Detroit and Flint this holiday season.
