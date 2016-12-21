Parolee charged in connection to triple slaying, house fire
A Mt. Morris man has been charged in connection to the killing of three people and subsequent arson at a home on Woodrow Avenue earlier this month. Tyree Jamaul Culberson, 25, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of John Naum, Kenneth Curler and Tiff Loisell, according to Genesee District Court records.
