New public health study discovers 3,0...

New public health study discovers 3,000 US neighborhoods where...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NewsTarget.com

For most of us, the term "lead poisoning" immediately conjures up mental images of Flint, Michigan, where thousands of residents were exposed to unsafe levels of lead in their drinking water after the city switched water supplies in 2014. But Flint is far from being the only location in the U.S. threatened by lead contamination from various sources - in fact, there are nearly 3,000 communities across the country where children were found to have levels of lead in their blood measuring more than twice that of those in Flint, and in more than 1,100 of those communities children showed lead blood levels at least four times higher.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsTarget.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr I despise most pe... 20,750
Review: Flagpoles Etc Dec 18 tommy21183 1
Why did the shell station close ? Dec 5 natureboy 3
Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers? Dec 5 natureboy 1
Michigan (May '16) Dec 1 bobtherebel 2
Blumenschein reunion Nov 29 Jill 2
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Nov '16 Dan 292
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,751 • Total comments across all topics: 277,418,792

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC