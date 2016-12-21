Manager running Flint during water switch pleads not guilty
The emergency manager who was running Flint, Michigan, when it switched water sources has appeared in court on criminal charges related to the city's lead disaster. Darnell Earley was arraigned Wednesday on four charges, including conspiracy and misconduct in office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 min
|Dudley
|20,738
|Review: Flagpoles Etc
|Dec 18
|tommy21183
|1
|Why did the shell station close ?
|Dec 5
|natureboy
|3
|Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Dec 5
|natureboy
|1
|Michigan (May '16)
|Dec 1
|bobtherebel
|2
|Blumenschein reunion
|Nov 29
|Jill
|2
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Nov 26
|Dan
|292
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC