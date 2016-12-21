Largest menorah in eastern Michigan i...

Largest menorah in eastern Michigan is lit for the fifth night of Chanukah

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

A few dozen men, women and children gathered to celebrate the fifth night of Chanukah on Wednesday, December 28, at Patsy Lou Williamson's automotive lot in Flint. The group enjoyed latkes, donut holes and soda as they watched the lighting of the fifth candle on what organizers claim is eastern Michigan's largest menorah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr I despise most pe... 20,749
Review: Flagpoles Etc Dec 18 tommy21183 1
Why did the shell station close ? Dec 5 natureboy 3
Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers? Dec 5 natureboy 1
Michigan (May '16) Dec 1 bobtherebel 2
Blumenschein reunion Nov 29 Jill 2
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Nov '16 Dan 292
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,049 • Total comments across all topics: 277,427,418

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC