Largest menorah in eastern Michigan is lit for the fifth night of Chanukah
A few dozen men, women and children gathered to celebrate the fifth night of Chanukah on Wednesday, December 28, at Patsy Lou Williamson's automotive lot in Flint. The group enjoyed latkes, donut holes and soda as they watched the lighting of the fifth candle on what organizers claim is eastern Michigan's largest menorah.
