Kids' Exposure To Lead In Oakland's F...

Kids' Exposure To Lead In Oakland's Fruitvale District Draws Comparisons To Flint

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: Sfist

Children in the Fruitvale neighborhood of Oakland are exposed to dangerous levels of lead, and a new report finds that contamination levels are even higher than those of Flint, Michigan. Reuters reported on Wednesday that 7.57 percent of Fruitvale children tested had high levels of lead in their blood - prompting fears that the toxin was in the water supply.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr nuffing woiks burp 20,765
Why did the shell station close ? Fri natureboy 5
Review: Flagpoles Etc Dec 18 tommy21183 1
Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers? Dec 5 natureboy 1
Michigan (May '16) Dec '16 bobtherebel 2
Blumenschein reunion Nov '16 Jill 2
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Nov '16 Dan 292
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,058 • Total comments across all topics: 277,541,148

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC