Indianapolis woman takes 300 cases of water to Flint, Mich. for Christmas

Chelsea Johnson of Indianapolis is collecting water donations for Flint, Mich., residents who still have to rely on bottled water as the crisis there continues INDIANAPOLIS - An Indianapolis woman is making good on her promise to get bottled water to the people of Flint, Michigan. Chelsea Johnson sent us video Saturday of her and her friends loading up a truck with more than 300 cases of water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.