In Flint criminal charges, is Schuette indicting ... himself?

Following the news that Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette is charging four more people in the Flint water crisis investigation - including two of Flint's emergency managers - The Detroit Free Press brings up an interesting point : Schuette's office was the the one that, in part, approved the administrative consent order issued by the Department of Environmental Quality central to the crisis. The administrative consent order was signed by Assistant Attorney General Robert Reichel of the AG's environment, natural resources and agriculture division.

