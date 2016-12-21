Have you been traumatized by 2016? You're not alone
If you're feeling a bit down as 2016 draws to a close, you're not alone and, as it turns out, there's a reason for that. It's called "cultural trauma," and according to Jeffrey Alexander, a sociology professor at Yale University, it occurs "when a collectivity experiences an injury to its idealization of who it is."
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|jjohn
|20,745
|Review: Flagpoles Etc
|Dec 18
|tommy21183
|1
|Why did the shell station close ?
|Dec 5
|natureboy
|3
|Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Dec 5
|natureboy
|1
|Michigan (May '16)
|Dec 1
|bobtherebel
|2
|Blumenschein reunion
|Nov 29
|Jill
|2
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Nov 26
|Dan
|292
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC