Have you been traumatized by 2016? Yo...

Have you been traumatized by 2016? You're not alone

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: CBS News

If you're feeling a bit down as 2016 draws to a close, you're not alone and, as it turns out, there's a reason for that. It's called "cultural trauma," and according to Jeffrey Alexander, a sociology professor at Yale University, it occurs "when a collectivity experiences an injury to its idealization of who it is."

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr jjohn 20,745
Review: Flagpoles Etc Dec 18 tommy21183 1
Why did the shell station close ? Dec 5 natureboy 3
Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers? Dec 5 natureboy 1
Michigan (May '16) Dec 1 bobtherebel 2
Blumenschein reunion Nov 29 Jill 2
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Nov 26 Dan 292
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,411 • Total comments across all topics: 277,340,913

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC