Gov. Snyder adds $1.5 million to cont...

Gov. Snyder adds $1.5 million to contract for his Flint water criminal defense

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: MLive.com

Gov. Rick Snyder has approved adding $1.5 million to a contract for legal services with a law firm that's defending him against possible criminal charges tied to the Flint water crisis. The State Administrative Board received notice of the action at its meeting Tuesday, Dec. 20, the same day Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette filed new criminal charges against two former Flint emergency managers appointed by Snyder and two former city officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 min Dudley 20,738
Review: Flagpoles Etc Dec 18 tommy21183 1
Why did the shell station close ? Dec 5 natureboy 3
Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers? Dec 5 natureboy 1
Michigan (May '16) Dec 1 bobtherebel 2
Blumenschein reunion Nov 29 Jill 2
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Nov 26 Dan 292
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,291 • Total comments across all topics: 277,263,689

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC