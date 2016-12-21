Gov. Snyder adds $1.5 million to contract for his Flint water criminal defense

Gov. Rick Snyder has approved adding $1.5 million to a contract for legal services with a law firm that's defending him against possible criminal charges tied to the Flint water crisis. The State Administrative Board received notice of the action at its meeting Tuesday, Dec. 20, the same day Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette filed new criminal charges against two former Flint emergency managers appointed by Snyder and two former city officials.

