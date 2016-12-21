Genesee drain chief says 'factual errors' litter AG's Flint water investigation
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette's latest criminal charges in his Flint water investigation are based on warrant requests that contain "factual errors," Genesee County Drain Commissioner Jeff Wright says. In a letter to "community and elected leaders," Wednesday, Dec. 28, Wright said a request for warrants charging two Flint Department of Public Works officials and two former emergency managers used information from an "erroneous" engineering report, inaccurate assumptions about Flint's participation in building a new water pipeline, and a false statement about the potential for the city to lose ownership of its water treatment plant in case of a bond default.
